Robin Williams

After playing Peter Pan, Williams starred in other iconic childhood films including Aladdin, Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji, Jack, Happy Feet and the Night at the Museum franchise. The stand-up comedian also showed his serious side in films such as Patch Adams, What Dreams May Come and Good Will Hunting, which won him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 1998.

The San Francisco-born actor died by suicide, in 2014 at the age of 63. He is survived by his wife, Susan Schneider, and his three kids: Zachary, Cody and Zelda.