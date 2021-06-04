‘The Birds’

Yes, Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 classic was loosely based on a Daphne du Maurier short story, but it was also inspired by real events that took place near Monterey Bay, California, in 1961. The Santa Cruz Sentinel reported at the time that thousands of sooty shearwaters crashed into homes and cars with no explanation — and also bit eight people. Though Hitchcock was already working on his film at the time, he heard about the bird invasion and even called the Sentinel to request a copy of the newspaper.