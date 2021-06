‘The Conjuring 2’

The 2016 sequel is based on the Enfield poltergeist, yet another tale from the Warrens’ case files. The Hodgson family, who lived in the London borough of Enfield, claimed they were being haunted by a presence between 1977 and 1979. Skeptics claimed it was all a hoax, but the incident was covered by British newspapers at the time.