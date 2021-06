‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’

The 2021 addition to the Conjuring franchise is based on the story of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who in 1981 was convicted of first-degree manslaughter after killing his landlord. The incident became known as the “devil made me do it” case because Johnson pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. The insanity, he said, was caused by demonic possession.