‘The Conjuring’

The inaugural film in the Conjuring universe actually nods to Amityville in the opening scene, but the bulk of the plot centers around a different real-life family named the Perrons, who lived in Rhode Island. They moved in to their Harrisville home in the 1970s and soon became convinced that they were being haunted by a witch named Bathsheba Sherman, who died in 1885. Though Sherman’s witch bona fides were never confirmed, she was real — and is buried in the Harrisville Cemetery.