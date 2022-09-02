'House of Hammer' Uncovers Armie Hammer's Family Secrets: Murder and More

Alleged Workplace Misconduct

An unnamed former employee of Armie’s claimed that the actor once asked him to pick up his friend at the airport and hold a sign reading, “F–t.” The employee expressed hesitancy, at which point Armie allegedly mocked him in front of other coworkers. “If I said no to him about something, he’d try and find ways to shame me,” the employee claimed. “And this time he took a poll from everybody: ‘Should I fire him because he won’t do what I told him to do?'”

The employee also claimed that he witnessed Armie driving 140 miles per hour through residential neighborhoods while inebriated.