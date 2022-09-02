Courtney Vucekovich’s Allegations

Armie publicly announced his split from wife Elizabeth Chambers in July 2020, but multiple women have alleged that he carried on affairs with them before the breakup. Vucekovich, for her part, claimed that she had a relationship with the Social Network star from late 2019 to September 2020. When they met, Armie allegedly told her that he and Chambers, 40, had been separated for nearly two years. “I believed it because he would send me text messages and call me every day. Constant communication,” Vucekovich claimed. “[From] the second he woke up to [when] we’d fall asleep on the phone together. And immediately he was just sharing all these things with me. Intimate details about his parents, family secrets.”

In July 2020, Vucekovich was on vacation in New York when Armie allegedly texted her to say he was outside her apartment building in Dallas. “At this point, we’ve never spent time together,” she recalled. “So, it was weird. I remember being like, ‘Are we flirting, or is this scary?'” When she returned home, she found a note allegedly written by Armie that read: “I’m going to bite the f–k out of you.”

One month later, Vucekovich agreed to meet Armie in person for the first time. During that trip, he allegedly showed her the movie Secretary, which is about a woman’s submissive relationship with her boss, and took her to Tractor Supply to look at ropes. The store was sold out, but Vucekovich was still unsettled by something that supposedly happened later. “The situation that happened was something I didn’t, I think it’s something you speak about before it’s done,” she recalled. “And we didn’t speak about this. It was something that has never been done to me. It is something that’s very degrading, very belittling, and I just don’t, I don’t like to, I don’t want to put it out there.”

Vucekovich tried to end the relationship after Armie was spotted with Rumer Willis in September 2020, but the Mirror Mirror actor allegedly convinced her to give him another chance. “I would have, like, hand marks that would stay on my body,” she claimed. “He bites really hard and he tells you to wear them like a badge of honor.”

The duo went on another trip together, and this time, Vucekovich alleged that Armie finally asked to tie her up. “He told me he’s only ever tied up mannequins, never people,” she claimed. The Flashd founder demurred, telling him that she didn’t feel well, but she claims that he tied her up anyway. “The ropes were around your neck, your wrists, your ankles, behind your back,” Vucekovich alleged. “I had bruises, I hated it. … It didn’t feel safe. I didn’t feel loved. It was horrible. And you’re, like, completely immobilized.”