Paige Lorenze’s Claims

The “Paige by Paige” podcast host didn’t appear in the docuseries, but her allegations were revisited via clips from a YouTube video she originally posted in February 2021. “He said he wanted to find a doctor in Los Angeles to remove both my ribs,” she claimed. “He wanted to eat my ribs. He wanted to smoke them. He was obsessed with meat. I brushed it off, but I do believe that he was serious.” Lorenze also alleged that Armie carved the letter “A” onto her body.