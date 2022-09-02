Russian Ties

Armand’s father, Julius Hammer, immigrated to the United States from Russia before Armand was born. After the move, however, Julius remained an ardent supporter of Vladimir Lenin and the Communist Party. He allegedly used his money and connections in New York City to fund Communist Party activities in the U.S. and collect trade secrets for the Soviet Union. In House of Hammer, Joseph Finder further alleged that Armand carried on his father’s activities after Julius died. “Armand Hammer became an agent of his father’s company,” Finder claimed. “He was a money launderer, he was a courier for funds that were channeled to Soviet espionage in the United States. It was secret, it was illegal, it was dangerous.”

