Emma D’Arcy

D’Arcy plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, who is the daughter of Viserys. When Viserys names Rhaenyra as his heir over her uncle Daemon, chaos seems likely to ensue. In addition to wearing elaborate wigs for the role, D’Arcy had to learn the fictional language of High Valyrian. “I actually really enjoyed the process,” they told Slash Film in August 2022. “It’s like a fully functioning language — it’s fully operational and so it’s really gratifying to unpick.”