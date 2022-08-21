Paddy Considine

The Peaky Blinders alum stars as King Viserys Targaryen, who is distantly related to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) from Game of Thrones. He succeeded his grandfather Jaehaerys as king. Considine’s castmate Eve Best joked that he was “so possessive” of the Iron Throne during filming, to the point that he tried to keep other actors from sitting on it. “It was like it was his,” Toussaint told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2022. “At one point I said to him — because my character has a throne too, but it’s nowhere near like that — I said, ‘You can sit on mine if I can sit on …’ and he was like, ‘Nah.’”