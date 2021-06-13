Josie Hernandez’s Story

Hernandez contacted Tom in 2014 after several surgeries for an implant for “incontinence issues” after childbirth didn’t work and made her sick. While Girardi Keese settled the case for $135,000, she claimed by 2019 she still hadn’t seen a penny.

In a voicemail from Tom played by Hernandez, he said, “I don’t want you mad at me. I’m working like a dog to try and get this thing resolved. … I’m in your corner. … I’m a good guy, by the way.” She called him “unbelievably cruel” to leave the message when he already had her money.

After Hernandez filed a complaint with the bar, she was able to confirm Tom’s firm received the money in May 2020, but the voicemails were from August 2020. She still hasn’t gotten the settlement funds.