What Erika Knows

The doc revealed that Erika’s name is listed on Tom’s Girardi Financial company as his “secretary,” with Law360’s features reporter Brandon Lowrey noting that raises “questions” about “what she knew, whether she benefited from this, what she’s received in that capacity” and inquired the trustees to dig into Erika.

Sunny Hostin noted that Erika’s defense is that many of her luxury items were “gifts to her” and “thus separate property” from Tom. “I’m not sure as a legal proposition wins the day,” Hostin said.

Lowrey added, “Tom and Erika, they’re stuck together in these bankruptcy proceedings. A lot of these debts, that they owe in bankruptcy proceedings, owe together, possibly. It’s going to be hard for her to say to she didn’t know that anything was going on.”

The reporter said that “one of the lenders owed money by Tom” claimed in a lawsuit that Tom gave Erika $20 million in loans from Girardi Keese and the money went to her company, EJ Global, noting the public hasn’t “seen the proof yet.”

Erika has yet to be legally charged with anything.