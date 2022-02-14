John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

The married couple celebrated Super Bowl LVI with an over-the-top balloon entrance and an arrangement of team caps for their guests to choose from.

“I really love the super bowl,” the Cravings founder wrote via Instagram in February 2022. “I love the passion, the friends, the food, the commercials, halftime, the silly bets like what color liquid will be dumped on the winning coach. no I dunno who I’m rooting for but I do love an underdog and the mister issss from Ohio….but my home is LA! sigh. the winner today will be all of us, for it is a beautiful day for good friends and a good game. how’s that for neutral! go sports!!”