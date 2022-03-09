How It Ends In Iceland

Jesse told Us that he “thought” he knew how the show was going to end “once we wrapped in Iceland,” but now “we really don’t know what’s about to happen.”

“The show’s been so wild for so many reasons this year. I think in large part because we’ve gone a lot of places figuratively that I don’t think the show’s ever been in 20 years. Clayton’s sort of on a very, very unique path, and right now he’s in a situation where he is in love with three women at the same time, which so many people cannot wrap their heads around. I can’t. I was never close to being where he was on my season of The Bachelor,” he told Us. “I can’t fathom that, but he’s there. He never saw it happening either, but he’s there. And so he is now having to navigate that. But coming up on After the Final Rose on a two-night live event, I seriously don’t know what is going to happen. We’re literally walking into that sort of blind, and the producers are too, and we’re just gonna see what happens. I’m excited. I’m also a little bit nervous ‘cause I just, ‘cause I just don’t where it’s going to go.”

When asked by Glamour who had an edge going into the overnight dates, the host added, “If I was somebody watching up to this point, I would say Susie and Rachel are probably a little bit more ahead of where he is with Gabby, but it is tough to say because things are changing so quickly. He’s having a lot of revelations. He’s really forging his own path and owning his decisions and doing it his way. Clayton never watched the show before he did this. I think that’s why things are changing so fast right now.”