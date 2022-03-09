Is Clayton In Love?
While the Bachelor has been open – on and off the show — about finding love on the series, he paused when Us asked whether he was currently in love during a March interview. “I felt a lot of love through the entire journey. It’s hard to answer,” he said. “It’s been alluded to that things are ongoing and I don’t really, I don’t know how things are going to end.”
When asked whether Clayton is “happy,” Jesse added, “I think he is so hopeful that when this is over, he will be.”Back to top