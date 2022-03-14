It’s ‘Insane’

Nick Viall teased the dramatic finale via an Instagram video on March 13. “I just watched the Bachelor finale … it is nuts. Insane,” he said. “Do you guys remember the debacle that was Arie [Luyendyk Jr.]’s season? Or Colton [Underwood]’s fence jump? Or the Peter [Weber] craziness? Child’s play compared to what I just witnessed.”

The “Viall Files” podcast host said that as “soon as it starts it’s just nuts.” He further explained that “moment after moment” he was surprised by what takes place. “Most of the time I was shaking my head in disbelief. And then there’s some iconic moments,” the former Bachelor continued. “You have to watch it. It will be the most talked about finale, I think ever. Ever. It’s nuts.”