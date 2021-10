‘Underworld’ and ‘Underworld: Evolution’ (2003 and 2006)

Speedman’s Michael is just a medical school student who happens to be the target of both werewolves and vampires. Luckily, vampire Selene (Kate Beckinsale) is there to save him, but he isn’t exactly the helpless student she thinks he is.

The movie series isn’t loved by critics, but it was a surprise hit at the box office, with the first film earning $95 million at the global box office and the second earning $113 million.