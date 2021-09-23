Francia Raisa Wants to Embrace Her Heritage Onscreen

The Grownish alum spoke with E! News in September 2021 about working with the Hulu creators to showcase her Latinx heritage in her character.

“I’m excited for youngins to see, ‘Oh, she looks like me. Oh, she’s playing second generation. OK, so it’s not a bad thing that I can’t speak Spanish or that I have white friends,’ because I was judged a lot growing up for having white friends and my Latin friends would call me whitewashed,” Raísa told the outlet. “So trying to figure out a way to break barriers, open conversation and have other Latinos, Latinx people growing up saying, ‘I can do this too, and it’s OK that I’m this way and that way and maybe not this way.’”

The California native also teased that she was “so happy” with the scripts she has read so far, calling them “hilarious.”