Sophie Isn’t Lizzie McGuire

Duff’s Lizzie McGuire reboot was scrapped because Disney+ didn’t want the series to be so adult, but don’t think of HIMYF as a replacement.

The leading lady explained at the TCA panel, “Comparing it to the Lizzie that never was, she’s a totally different character, and we get to obviously have a lot more fun in what people are doing in their 30s.”