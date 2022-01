Stealing from ‘Mother’

“I think it’s important to know that we are our own show,” Duff told reporters, including Us Weekly, at a panel for the Television Critics Association in January 2022. “The original show was so amazing, and they were so tied into one another, and they just did such an amazing job. But this is its own show, so we’re trying to create something original by stealing a few things from them that worked really well.”