The Trailer

Hulu released the first look at HIMYF in December 2021, which featured a special appearance by Cattrall in the role of future Sophie. While the original series only featured the voice of adult Ted (voiced by Bob Saget), the new show will actually show the adult version of Sophie.

The video also offered a glimpse at the young Sophie’s search for love, with her explaining, “It’s really hard to meet someone and connect and have it feel easy,” before declaring 2022 as “the first chapter of my next great love story.”