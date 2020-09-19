‘How I Met Your Mother’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Alyson Hannigan (Lily Aldrin)

The Buffy alum hosted the shows Girl Scout Cookie Championship and Penn & Teller: Fool Us after HIMYM. Though she has appeared in made-for-TV films including Kim Possible and Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story, she’s also landed guest star roles on Outmatched and Pure. She additionally has a prominent role voicing Claire Clancy on Disney Junior’s Fancy Nancy.

Hannigan has been married to Alexis Denisof, who held a recurring role on HIMYM, since 2003. The twosome share daughters Satyana and Keeva.