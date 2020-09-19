‘How I Met Your Mother’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Ashley Williams (Victoria)

Williams initially appeared on HIMYM’s first season in 2006 before returning for season 8 in 2012. In between her seasons-long hiatus, she appeared in films including Something Borrowed and shows like Side Order of Life. After wrapping her run on HIMYM many years later, she landed film roles in A Most Violent Year, Lovesick and Aardvark. She also nabbed a prominent part on The Jim Gaffigan Show and guest-starred on shows such as Girls. Additionally, Williams has made a name for herself within the Hallmark world upon appearing in films like Christmas in Evergreen and Holiday Hearts. She has dabbled in theater as well, making her Broadway debut in John Grisham’s A Time To Kill in 2013.

Williams wed Neal Dodson in 2011. They share two sons, Gus and Odie.