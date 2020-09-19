‘How I Met Your Mother’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Bob Saget (Future Ted/The Narrator)

Saget notably reprised his role as Danny Tanner on Netflix’s Full House reboot, Fuller House, after HIMYM. He additionally had several guest star roles on shows like Shameless and Grandfathered, and appeared in films including Entourage and Benjamin — a movie that he also directed. He acted in the Broadway play Hand To God in 2016 and continued to work as a standup comedian. Outside of acting, he launched his “Bob Saget’s Here For You” podcast in April 2020.

Saget wed Kelly Rizzo in 2018, and he shares three daughters with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer: Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer.