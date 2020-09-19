‘How I Met Your Mother’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Cobie Smulders (Robin Scherbatsky)

Smulders went on to make a splash in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Maria Hill, appearing in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Outside of the MCU, she’s starred in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and The LEGO Movie 2. She nabbed recurring roles on A Series of Unfortunate Events and Arrested Development, and starred on the now-canceled Friends from College series. She starred in and produced her own ABC drama, Stumptown, in 2019.

Smulders has been married to Taran Killam since 2012. They share daughters Shaelyn and Janita.