‘How I Met Your Mother’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jason Segel (Marshall Eriksen)

Segel had a successful movie career throughout his run on HIMYM, but he’s appeared in less acting parts following the show’s end. He appeared in films including The End of the Tour, Our Friend and Sex Tape, which he also wrote and directed. He additionally starred in an anthology series for AMC in 2020 titled Dispatches from Elsewhere — a show that he created, wrote, directed an episode of and executive produced.

Segel began dating photographer Alexis Mixter in 2014.