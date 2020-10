Josh Radnor (Ted Mosby)

Radnor scored leading roles on Mercy Street, Rise and Hunters after saying goodbye to Ted Mosby. He also guest-starred on Grey’s Anatomy and appeared in The Seeker. The filmmaker has been a part of the musical group, Radnor and Lee, since 2016 and is currently writing his second book, Contagiously Good, which is slated to be released in 2022.