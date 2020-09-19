‘How I Met Your Mother’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Neil Patrick Harris (Barney Stinson)

Following his nearly 10-season turn as Barney Stinson, Harris continued to keep his momentum up in Hollywood. He landed roles in films including A Million Ways to Die in the West, Gone Girl and Downsizing. He most notably starred in three seasons of Netflix’s acclaimed A Series of Unfortunate Events adaptation as Count Olaf. The former child star also nabbed guest starring parts on Ghostwriter and American Horror Story, and he’s slated to appear in the upcoming Matrix 4 film.

Harris has been married to David Burtka since 2014. They share twins Harper and Gideon.