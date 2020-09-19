‘How I Met Your Mother’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Sarah Chalke (Stella Zinman)

The Scrubs alum appeared in films after HIMYM including Mother’s Day and The Wrong Missy, but she primarily continued to find her groove with TV roles. She popped up on Paradise PD, Speechless and Friends from College. The Canadian actress also reprised her former Roseanne role on the ABC revival in 2018 and she’s next set star on the upcoming Netflix drama Firefly Lane. More notably, she has been voicing Beth on Rick and Morty since 2013.

Chalke has been in a long-term relationship with Jamie Afifi, with whom she shares children Charlie and Frances. The couple got engaged in 2006.