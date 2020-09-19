‘How I Met Your Mother’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Wayne Brady (James Stinson)

Brady continued to find success through major TV roles on The Bold and the Beautiful, Colony and Real Husbands of Hollywood. He has lent his voice to characters on Sofia the First and The Loud House and guest-starred on Mixed-ish and Black Lightning. Additionally, he serves as a longtime performer on Whose Line Is It Anyway? and as the host of Let’s Make a Deal, for which he won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2018. He also competed on season 2 of The Masked Singer in 2019. Outside of TV, he appeared in the Broadway production of Kinky Boots in 2015 and 2018.

Brady shares daughter Maile with ex-wife Mandie Taketa.