Sports

Gold Turns Into Green! How Much Olympic and Paralympic Medalists Get Paid for Winning at the Games

By
How Much Athletes Get Paid for Winning Medals at Olympics, Paralympics
Kieran Smith. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
6
3 / 6
podcast
Gummy_Ad_71621_600x338

Olympics Bronze

The organization also hands out a $15,000 sum for each bronze finish.

Back to top