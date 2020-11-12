How One Chicago Tackled Covid-19 and Black Lives Matter

Black Lives Matter

Chicago Fire also brought awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement when Boden (Eamonn Walker) told Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) about the first Black firehouse. should take the Lieutenant’s test — because there aren’t enough women or people of color in the fire department.”

Meanwhile on P.D., following the death of George Floyd, the new Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller told Voight (Jason Beghe) and his unit that they needed to do things by the book — which was much more difficult than they thought, with the way they had been trained. Later in the episode, Atwater was pulled over, and the officers claimed he ran a stop sign before pulling a gun on him.

He also fought back against Voight’s usual punishment — putting suspects in a cage until they speak — and Voight wasn’t happy he spoke up. At the end of the hour, Atwater got attacked and beaten by masked cops.