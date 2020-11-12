How One Chicago Tackled Covid-19 and Black Lives Matter

Chicago Med

During the premiere, it was revealed that Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) had a case of the coronavirus after his daughter spent time with her friends who she didn’t know tested positive. However, when the show picked up, he had recovered and was able to return to the hospital — which looked very different. With UV lights, COVID testing and a separate coronavirus unit, in which April (Yaya DaCosta) worked in — by choice — for three weeks in a row, while wearing a full bodysuit. The episode also featured family members zooming in to see their loved ones who they weren’t able to visit. Meanwhile, Manning (Torrey DeVitto) had to move out of her house and away from her son while she worked in the hospital.

At the end of the episode, the doctors got together, lit a candle on their phones and listed the names and (varying) ages of those who they lost that week.