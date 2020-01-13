Armie Hammer

The Call Me by Your Name star’s first role did not go exactly as planned. “I’m not sure what the movie ended up being called, or if it ever even got released. I think it was called either Laura Smiles or Laura’s Smile,” he told Vulture in June 2018. “I played a waiter, and they cut my head off from about chest up, and you only see me walk up with an apron and say, ‘Hey, do you guys need anything else?’ And that’s all I said! But because I actually said something, they had to give me a SAG card.”