Samira Wiley

The Orange Is the New Black alum earned her card for the 2011 film The Sitter. “It felt unreal. It was something I’d always heard about and felt like I was going to work my entire life to get. It was like a dream come true,” she admitted to Elle. “I don’t know why I keep it in my wallet, but maybe in case someone is like ‘Are you?’ and then I can be like ‘Yes’ and pull it out. It’s like a detective badge: ‘SAG, please step aside.’”