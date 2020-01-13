Tessa Thompson

The Thor: Ragnarok star received a SAG card after starring in two commercials as a child. When she later decided to pursue acting as a career, the union made a special exception for her. “When I was in my early 20s, I auditioned for a guest-starring role on Cold Case, and I got it,” she told Vulture. “I was super broke, I had eight jobs. … I couldn’t afford to join the union right away. I wrote them a letter about how I’d been in the union as a kid, how I hadn’t officially left but my dues had lapsed, and now I was really trying without support to pursue acting exclusively. I asked if there was anything they could do. All I did was pay my reinstatement fee, which at the time was like $70, and I got to join the union and do that episode of Cold Case.”