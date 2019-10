Cory Monteith

Monteith died in July 2013 at age 31 of an accidental mixed drug toxicity, involving heroin and alcohol. Glee paid tribute to his character, Finn Hudson, during episode three of season 5, titled “The Quarterback,” in October 2013. The show never revealed how Finn died but rather showed his friends and family — including girlfriend Lea Michele, who played his love interest Rachel Berry — coping with their grief.