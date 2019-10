John Ritter

Ritter died of an aortic dissection in September 2003 at age 54. His 8 Simple Rules character, Paul Hennessy, was killed off due to a similar condition in season 2. A tribute episode, titled “Goodbye,” aired in November 2003. The series continued with a third season, as David Spade and James Garner joined the cast, but the sitcom was ultimately canceled as ratings dropped.