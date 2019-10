Larry Hagman

“Who shot J.R.?” was revived along with Dallas after Hagman died in November 2012 at age 81 following a battle with acute myeloid leukemia. His character, J.R. Ewing, last appeared in season 2’s “The Furious and the Fast,” which aired in March 2013. The oil magnate had his friend shoot him and pin the murder on longtime rival Cliff Barnes (Ken Kercheval) because he was dying of cancer.