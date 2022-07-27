Finding a Balance

After confirming her HSMTMTS return, Rodrigo opened up about the challenges of balancing her acting and music careers.

“I think it’s really hard to split time between the two and there are very few artists who do that efficiently, because acting is based on being a good liar and presenting a version of yourself that’s believable, and being a songwriter is the complete opposite,” the performer explained to The Guardian in May 2021. “It’s like, here are all of my deepest, darkest secrets, and I want you to know me so personally.”