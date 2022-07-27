Nini’s Future on the Show

While discussing season 3, Federle hinted at a possible ending to Rodrigo’s character on the show.

“It’s so funny, we are early enough in the season 4 writers’ room that I’d be lying if I told you I had an exactly right answer for that. I would never say never to Olivia, and I would never use the word last, because I hope the show goes on and on and on and we get like a [Grey’s Anatomy] Patrick Dempsey on the beach with Ellen Pompeo moment 17 seasons later,” he told EW about Rodrigo’s departure, referring to Dempsey’s McDreamy reuniting with Pompeo’s Meredith six years after the actor left the show. “But yeah, I think it’s probably a fairly safe bet to say that, for now, we have so many cast members who we love and who we’re serving, that I think there’s no immediate plans for Nini to be a huge part of the show going forward. But the world has a way of surprising me and I never say never.”

According to Federle, the series took a different turn as Nini’s role became smaller. “That’s OK. Any show that’s about the power of music — it’s so corny to say this, but this is me — and the way that making music with people you love can change your life and change the world, for this to have occurred, for Olivia, all I can do is sit back and be like, ‘If the worst thing that ever happened to me is that the star of my show became the biggest pop star in the world and had to chase that, then that’s a pretty damn good bad thing to happen to me.’ I’m so proud of her,” he added.