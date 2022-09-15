Will E.J. Come Back for Season 4?

“I don’t think there’s a High School Musical without Matt Cornett. He’s an incredible actor. While I know E.J. had a really challenging season, and particularly by the end, was sort of broken by the experience of trying to live up to his toxic father’s expectations, there are definitely more stories to tell with E.J.,” the creator told Hollywood Life shortly after the season 3 finale. “What I will caution about expectations is E.J. graduated from high school in every form of that sentence. I think E.J. has got some time to find himself and figure out what he’s doing. He will be around, but I think he will not be back in high school.”