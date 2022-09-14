Will Gina’s Love Triangle With Ricky and E.J. Get Resolved?

In September 2022, Wylie teased where her character stands when it comes to her love life. “I think these three characters are all just being pulled in so many different directions and I don’t think any of them know where it’s headed,” she exclusively told Us Weekly about Gina’s romantic future. “I think Gina is confused right now. I think she’s fighting really hard to make this relationship with E.J. work and she wants that. … [Meanwhile] Ricky is in a confused state where he’s put in this position of liking a girl who is not available at the moment.”

Onscreen, Gina parted ways with E.J. before telling Ricky about her feelings for him. The new couple and their growing romance will presumably be at the center of season 4.