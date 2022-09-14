Will Olivia Rodrigo Return?

“It’s so funny, we are early enough in the season 4 writers’ room that I’d be lying if I told you I had an exactly right answer for [Nini’s future on the show]. I would never say never to Olivia, and I would never use the word last, because I hope the show goes on and on and on,” Federle told Entertainment Weekly about how Rodrigo’s departure affected the story lines. “But yeah, I think it’s probably a fairly safe bet to say that, for now, we have so many cast members who we love and who we’re serving, that I think there’s no immediate plans for Nini to be a huge part of the show going forward. But the world has a way of surprising me and I never say never.”