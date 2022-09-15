Will Ricky Score the Lead Role Once Again?

After three seasons of Ricky being offered the lead role in a play, Federle discussed his chances of playing Troy again.

“I’m not sure. Josh has been begging me for a couple of years to sing ‘Scream,’ and it does feel like this would be the season so see that,” he told TVLine about the hit track from the third High School Musical movie. “There’s a lot to look forward to with this incredible music from HSM 3 and all of the characters and who steps into what role. It’s going to be really fun.”