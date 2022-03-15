Blackmail Opportunities

Rachel Myers, a former model, alleged that she was lured to a shadow mansion by an associate of Hefner’s whom she also saw at Playboy Mansion parties. “I was told that the way to get into the Playboy mansion was to show my boobs,” she recalled. “I don’t know, I just did it. Photos were taken, and there were photos on the table of multiple women, and so I just thought it was normal. And so that’s how I got into the Playboy Mansion.”

Jennifer claimed that she witnessed similar fake photo shoots at her father’s house. “I just remember walking in on them and being, like, horrified,” she alleged. “These girls were clearly drugged and not coherent. Maybe they would also have somebody, like, videotaping them, and then that videotape could be used as blackmail so they wouldn’t tell anyone, or so that they’d sort of fall into this underground system of being available. … Of course Hefner’s aware of the system. All of his friends were housing these girls, and they were the ones who owned the mini mansions.”