Celebrity Connections

Several participants in the docuseries alleged that Hefner knew about some of his guests’ bad behavior and allowed them to keep coming to the mansion anyway. “Hef did tell me that Jim Brown brutalized women,” Theodore claimed, referring to the former NFL player. “But why would he keep letting him come up? What’s with that? Because he was a celebrity?”

Ellis said he wasn’t surprised when Bill Cosby, a frequent guest at the mansion, was arrested in 2015 after multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual assault. “None of that was a surprise,” Ellis claimed. “I was there, I saw, I know what he did. Everybody that worked at the mansion knew that he was basically a predator. … At the mansion, it was the wild west back then. There was rampant sexual exploitation. Bill Cosby was up there three to four times a week. He wasn’t there to eat lunch.”

Masten, who in 2014 claimed the comedian raped her in 1979, alleged that Playboy management told her they couldn’t help her because Cosby was too close with Hefner. “That next day, I called my boss and I told her that he raped me and he drugged me,” Masten claimed in the March 7 episode. “And her reply was, ‘That’s Hefner’s best friend. I suggest you shut your mouth if you want to keep your job.'”

Cosby denied all of the allegations mentioned in the series, claiming in a statement to the network that none of them “have been substantiated by any legal process” and that they are “unsupported by any factual basis.”