‘Drugs Everywhere’

During the February 7 episode, Theodore alleged that there were “drugs everywhere” when she lived at the mansion in the 1970s. “Hef pretended he wasn’t involved in any hard drug use at the mansion, but that was just a lie,” she claimed. “Quaaludes down the line were used for sex.” Theodore also alleged that Hefner sent her “countless times” to pick up drugs for him. “Hef used cocaine,” she claimed. “He used more than that. He had a drawer full of drugs. I discovered it when he started giving me the key to that drawer.”

Lisa Loving Barrett, who worked as Hefner’s executive assistant from 1977 to 1989, reiterated Theodore’s claims about a locked drug drawer, alleging that it was in his bedroom. “We would have prescriptions in some of our names,” she claimed. “There were prescriptions in Sondra’s name and Hef’s name and my name.” When asked where the prescriptions went after they were picked up, Barrett replied, “We gave them directly to Hef.”