Final Allegations

During the April 4 series finale, former model Audrey Huskey came forward with new allegations about Hefner. Huskey claimed that she decided to try her hand at modeling for Playboy when she turned 18. After her 1994 photo shoot, she alleged that Hefner invited her to his room to take a look at some pictures from the session. He showed her the photos, but Huskey claimed that things quickly took a turn.

“I froze. He got on top of me, and I just froze,” she alleged, claiming that Hefner offered her a joint before raping her. “I didn’t say anything. I didn’t give him permission. What was I gonna do? If I had said no, would he have stopped? I don’t know.”

Huskey was supposed to complete a second day of photos after the alleged incident, but she decided not to go. She claimed she later received a “termination letter” from Playboy, which never published her photos. Huskey also alleged that Hefner’s then-wife, Kimberley Conrad, called her at home to ask whether Hefner had invited her to the bedroom. “Yeah, of course he invited me, but I didn’t tell her that,” Huskey said. “I didn’t want to get him in trouble. I mean, that’s so crazy.”